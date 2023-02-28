Major restaurant chain opening another new location in New Mexico

A major restaurant chain recently announced that they will be opening another new location in New Mexico in early March. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Joshua Resnick/Canva Pro license

On Thursday, March 2, 2023, the popular and fast-growing restaurant chain Chick-fil-A will be opening its latest New Mexico restaurant location in Albuquerque, according to the company's website.

The new Chick-fil-A restaurant will be located at 3911 Las Estancias Court SW in Albuquerque near Discount Tire, AMC Classic, and Dion's restaurant.

Chick-fil-A has built a positive reputation in recent years for its simple menu with a focus on chicken sandwiches. Patrons can choose from breaded, grilled, or spicy chicken sandwiches. If you prefer to skip the bun, the chain offers its signature chicken in strips, nuggets, wraps, and salads.

The restaurant chain also offers a nice selection of sides, such as waffle fries, mac & cheese, soups, fruit cups, yogurt parfait, and chips.

You can see their full menu here on their website.

So if you happen to be in the Albuquerque area, consider stopping by the new Chick-fil-A location at Las Estancias Court for their grand opening on March 2nd or the next time you get a craving for a fast and delicious chicken meal.

The new Chick-fil-A location will be open Monday through Saturday from 6:30 am to 10 pm, according to the company's website.

