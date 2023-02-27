Major restaurant chain opens another new location in Massachusetts

A major restaurant chain recently celebrated the grand opening of its new location in Massachusetts. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Gonzalo Acuna/Pexels/Canva Pro license

On Saturday, February 25, 2023, the national restaurant chain Burger King celebrated the grand opening of its newest Massachusetts location in Swansea, according to local reports.

The new Burger King restaurant is located at 711 Grand Army of the Republic Highway in Swansea near the Verizon store and the Gulf station.

Burger King is best known for its flame-grilled burgers, such as their famous Whopper. However, they also serve chicken and fish sandwiches, nuggets, and sides like classic fries, onion rings, and mozzarella sticks. You can see their full menu here on their website.

So far, reviews of the new Burger King location have been mixed. For example, this is what one local customer named Richard had to say about the new location in Swansea in a recent Google review:

This Burger King is brand new which explains why I give them such a low mark on food. Once their staff becomes experienced, the food quality will improve. Until this BK opened, I was in a BK desert. I know this will get better.

So if you happen to be in the Swansea area, consider stopping by the new Burger King location on G.A.R Highway to try it for yourself the next time you're in the mood for a Whopper meal.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.