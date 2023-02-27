Broussard, LA

Beloved Louisiana grocery chain opens new supermarket location

Kristen Walters

A popular local grocery store chain recently opened another new supermarket location in Louisiana. Read on to learn more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00IDtm_0l1QV7Gn00
Photo byJoshua Rawson-HarrisonUnsplash

On Saturday, February 25, 2023, the popular local grocery chain The Best Stop opened its newest Louisiana supermarket location in Broussard, according to a post on the company's Facebook page.

The Best Stop's new store is located at 1008 Smede Highway A in Broussard near Barandas Fresh Mexican Grill.

The Best Shop has been serving specialty meats, cajun seasonings, boudins, sausage, and cracklins since its inception in 1986. Today, their products are sold by hundreds of their partner locations throughout the country, as well as in their supermarket located in Scott, LA.

So far, reviews of the new location in Broussard have been positive for the most part. For example, this is what one local customer named Tommy had to say about The Best Shop in a recent Google review:

Service was super fast and friendly and the boudin was fiya. Y’all check em out. You won’t be disappointed.

Another local customer named Ryan said this in another recent Google review:

Boudin was hot and delicious.

So if you happen to be in the Broussard area, consider stopping by The Best Shop's new location on Smede Highway A to try some of their specialty meats.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.

