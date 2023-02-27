Famous food chain opens another new location in Ohio

A well-known food chain is opening another new location in Ohio this week. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Courtney Cook on Unsplash

On Tuesday, February 28, 2023, the beloved bakery chain Krispy Kreme will hold the grand opening event for its newest Ohio location in Cleveland, according to local reports.

The new Krispy Kreme doughnut shop will be located at 6261 Mayfield Road in Cleveland near Giant Eagle, The Vitamin Shoppe, and Huntington Bank.

According to local reports, the grand opening event is scheduled to kick off at 9:30 am on Tuesday morning.

That source also indicated that the new location will be awarding ten lucky customers with a special ticket that grants than access to a dozen donuts each month for an entire year. The prizes will be handed out randomly during their grand opening week.

Krispy Kreme is famously known for its Original Glazed Doughnuts. However, they also serve specialty flavors like Reese's Salty Sweet Crisp, Cake Batter, Glazed Blueberry Cake, and New York Cheesecake.

The famous food chain also serves a nice selection of coffee, lattes, and espresso drinks. You can see their full menu here on their website.

So if you happen to be in the Cleveland area, consider stopping by the new Krispy Kreme location on Mayfield Road for their grand opening celebration on February 27th or the next time you're in the mood for a delicious glazed doughnut or coffee drink.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.