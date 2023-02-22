Oregon furniture store going out of business after 12 years, closing sale going on now

A popular Oregon furniture store recently announced that it would be closing permanently after serving the community for over 12 years. Their store closing sale will start on Thursday.

Photo by gsheldon/Getty Images/Canva Pro license

On Wednesday, February 22, 2023, the popular Oregon furniture store Rebelle Home posted on their company's Facebook page that they would be permanently closing the business in Medford after operating at that location for more than 12 years.

Rebelle Home is located at 305 S. Fir Street in Medford near Grace Point Fellowship and the Buttercloud Bakery & Cafe.

The post noted that the store would be hosting a major sale starting this Thursday to move all remaining inventory before the store's ultimate closing date.

It appears that there is a wide selection of items remaining, including many American-made brands and leather furniture items such as sofas, recliners, bookcases, dressers, barstools, buffets, ottomans, accent chairs, bedding, light fixtures, and more.

So if you've been looking for a high-quality furniture piece for your home, consider stopping by Rebelle Home this weekend to see what they have left in stock. You may be able to find a great deal during their going-out-of-business sale.

Their Facebook post did not specify the reason why the business made the decision to close, but we wish the owners all the best. I'm sure they will be missed in the community.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.