Large discount retailer closing all Colorado store locations

Photo by Roberto Montoya/Getty Images/Canva Pro license

The national discount retail store chain Tuesday Morning recently announced that it would be closing hundreds of its store locations throughout the country, including all sixteen of its Colorado stores.

The news of the impending store closures came shortly after the company filed for bankruptcy last week.

Here is the list of all of the Tuesday Morning store locations that are expected to close shortly in Colorado:

Silverthorne location at Summit Place Shopping Center,

Northglenn location at Northglenn Marketplace,

Parker location at Parker Marketplace II,

Pueblo location at Pueblo Shopping Center,

Grand Junction location at Red Cliff Pointe,

Denver location at University Hills South Shopping Center,

Wheat Ridge location at Applewood Village,

Sheridan location at Riverpoint at Sheridan,

Fort Collins location at Harmony Marketplace,

Colorado Springs location at Erindale Center,

Longmont location at Village at the Peaks,

Littleton location at Market At Southpark,

Littleton location at Bowles Crossings,

Castle Rock location at The Centre on Plum Creek,

Colorado Springs location at Powers Pointe, and

Johnstown location at Johnstown Plaza.

Note that all of these locations are currently having "going out of business sales" to liquidate inventory:

You can view the full list of Tuesday Morning store closings throughout the country here on the company's website.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.