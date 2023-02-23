Texas restaurant chain opening new location in Houston

A popular Texas-based restaurant chain recently announced that it would be opening another new location in Houston this week. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Joshua Resnick/Canva Pro license

On Saturday, February 25, 2023, the popular Texas-based restaurant chain Layne's Chicken Fingers will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Texas location in Houston, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.

The new Layne's Chicken Fingers restaurant will be located at 3008 Ella Boulevard in Houston near Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen and Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers.

The grand opening event is scheduled to kick off at noon on Saturday. Patrons who come out for the event will enjoy a live DJ and free samples. The new restaurant also just announced that they will be hosting a giveaway for "free Layne's for a year," however, the giveaway rules have not yet been posted.

You can learn more about the grand opening event here on the restaurant's Facebook page.

Layne's Chicken Fingers got its start in 1994 in College Station (the original location is still open.) It has since grown to more than 10 locations throughout Texas.

The growing restaurant chain is known for its chicken fingers, classic chicken sandwiches, grilled cheese, Texas toast, hand-spun milkshakes, and more.

You can view their full menu here on their website.

So if you happen to be in the Houston area, consider stopping by the new Layne's Chicken Fingers location on Ella Boulevard for their grand opening event this weekend.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.