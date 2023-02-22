Award-winning food chain opens new location in Pennsylvania

An award-winning restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Pennsylvania this week. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Fares Hamouche on Unsplash

On Monday, February 20, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Capriotto's Sandwich Shop celebrated the grand opening of its newest Pennsylvania location in North Wales, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.

The new Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is located at 467 N. Sumneytown Pike in North Wales near Royal Farms and Parker's Barber Shop in the Shoppes at Upper Gwynedd.

Capriotti's is known for their cheese steak sandwiches, but they also serve a nice variety of hot and cold sub sandwiches with turkey, pastrami, salami, capicola, meatballs, sausage, tuna, and wagyu roast beef. They also have breakfast and vegetarian sandwich options.

If you're not in the mood for a sub sandwich, they also serve soups, salads, loaded fries, and kid's meals.

Capriotti's also has catering options for parties and events, such as sandwich platters, meatball bars, party salads, cole slaw, stuffing, cranberry sauce, and cookie trays.

You can see their full menu here on their website.

So if you happen to be in the North Wales area, consider stopping by the new Capriotti's Sandwich Shop location on Sumneytown Pike the next time you're in the mood for a hot or cold sub sandwich.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.