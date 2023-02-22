Popular grocery store chain opens new location in Arizona

A popular grocery store chain recently opened another new supermarket location in Arizona. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Matheus Cenali on Unsplash

On Wednesday, February 22, 2023, the grocery store chain Fry's Marketplace celebrated the grand opening of its newest Arizona store location in Surprise, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.

The new Fry's Marketplace is located at 16400 N. Pat Tillman Boulevard in Surprise near the Asante Community Park and Solis Taco Wagon.

You can learn more about the store's grand opening event on its Facebook page, including fun giveaways and more.

In addition to a wide selection of fresh produce, pantry items, frozen foods, and fresh meats, the new Fry's Marketplace location has an onsite Starbucks, floral department, Murray's Cheese display, sushi counter, bakery, and pharmacy.

The store also offers grocery pickup and delivery for those of you who prefer to order your groceries online.

Fry's Marketplace in Surprise is open Sunday through Tuesday from 6 am to 10 pm, Wednesdays from 7 am to 10 pm, and Thursday through Saturday from 6 am to 10 pm, according to the store's website.

So if you happen to be in the Surprise area, consider stopping by the new Fry's Marketplace on N. Pat Tillman Boulevard the next time you need to restock your pantry.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.