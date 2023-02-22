Cheesy restaurant chain opens another new location in Florida

If you're a cheese lover, you may be excited to learn that a rising restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Florida this week. Read on to learn more.

Photo by keko64/Canva Pro license

On Wednesday, February 22, 2023, the "cheesy" restaurant chain I Heart Mac & Cheese celebrated the grand opening of its newest Florida location in Cape Coral, according to an event post on the restaurant's Facebook page.

The new I Heart Mac & Cheese restaurant is located at 2209 Santa Barbara Boulevard in Cape Coral near Jeremiah's Italian Ice, uBreakiFix, and Southwest Florida Eye Care.

So far, feedback from local patrons has been quite positive. For example, this is what one local customer named Alyssa had to say about the new I Heart Mac & Cheese location in Cape Coral in a recent Google review:

Went to the soft opening tonight, excited to try this place since they opened a location in Naples last year. Didn’t know what to expect, but the food was very excellent. Everything was fresh, the ingredients, you could taste the freshness and quality in every bite. They definitely set the standard when it comes to high quality ingredients. Staff was super friendly and accommodating. I was shocked, me being on a diet they had some great tasting low calorie options that you could customize however you like. And of course my 3 year old loved her kids Mac and cheese. Will definitely be one of our new favorite spots! Highly recommend!

So if you happen to be in the Cape Coral area, consider stopping by the new I Heart Mac & Cheese restaurant on Santa Barbara Boulevard the next time you get a hankering for a cheesy meal.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.