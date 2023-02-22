Growing restaurant chain opening new location in South Carolina

A fast-growing restaurant chain recently announced that it would be opening a new location in South Carolina this week. Read on to learn more.

Photo by andresr/Getty Images Signature/Canva Pro license

On Thursday, February 23, 2023, Condado Tacos will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest South Carolina location in Greenville, according to an event post on the restaurant's Facebook page.

The new Condado Tacos restaurant will be located at 1025 Woodruff Road in Greenville near Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Regal Hollywood, and Another Broken Egg Cafe.

According to their event post, the grand opening is scheduled to start at 11 am. If you happen to be one of the first 100 people in the door, you'll win "a Year of Yum" which entitles you to one free taco each week for a year.

You can learn more about their grand opening event here on their Facebook page.

Condado Tacos is a trendy Mexican-inspired restaurant that serves specialty tacos filled with chicken, chorizo, ground beef, brisket, or steak. They also offer plant-based options. In addition to tacos, they also serve "build-your-own" bowls and at least six different varieties of queso.

You can see their full menu here on their website.

So if you happen to be in the Greenville area, consider stopping by the new Condado Tacos restaurant on Woodruff Road for their grand opening event on February 23rd.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.