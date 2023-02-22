Another major store in Indiana has closed

A well-known national store chain recently closed another one of its Indiana store locations. Read on to learn more.

Photo by fstop123/Getty Images Signature/Canva Pro license

On Monday, February 20, 2023, local sources confirmed that the national pharmacy chain Walgreens had shuttered another Indiana store location in Greensburg.

The affected Walgreens store was located at 2215 IN-3 in Greensburg near the Quality Inn & Suite, Chili's Grill & Bar, and Dairy Queen.

Local sources also indicated that prescriptions that had been filled at the now-shuttered Walgreens location would be transferred to a nearby Walgreens store located at 1512 N. Lincoln Street, which is about a half mile away from the former location.

Walgreens stores provide an important service for the community. When one closes, it can have a devastating effect on those who rely on it for everyday needs such as prescriptions, groceries, health, and personal care items.

The closure of this local Walgreens store will also mean fewer jobs in the area as well as customers being forced to travel farther to find similar items elsewhere.

At least ten local employees are expected to have been affected by the closure of this store, according to Yahoo! News.

Sadly, this isn't the only Walgreens location to close in recent days. The national pharmacy chain recently shuttered locations in Illinois, Missouri, and Vermont, according to this source. Walgreens' competitor CVS has also closed multiple store locations recently.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.