Beloved grocery store chain opening another new location in Utah

A popular national grocery store chain recently announced that it would be opening another new location in Utah in early March. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Joshua Rawson-Harris on Unsplash

On Friday, March 3, 2023, the highly-anticipated grand opening of the new Trader Joe's grocery store in Draper will be taking place, according to the company's website.

The new Trader Joe's grocery store will be located at 11477 State Street in Draper near Toscano, Zurchers Party, Costumes, & Wedding store, and Hertz Car Rental.

Trader Joe's is known for its unique and diverse selection of groceries, health and wellness products, dietary supplements, and specialty items at affordable prices.

It is often praised for its assortment of fresh produce, bulk items, frozen foods, baked goods, wine and beer selections, and a variety of specialty snacks. The store also has a strong commitment to reducing waste and making sure its ingredients are responsibly sourced.

The new Trader Joe's is expected to be a nice addition to the local community. Not only will it offer a convenient and affordable option for grocery shopping, but it can also provide a wide selection of organic, vegan, and vegetarian options.

So if you happen to be in the Draper area, consider stopping by the new Trader Joe's grocery store location on State Street for their grand opening event on Friday, March 3rd.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.