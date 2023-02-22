National discount retailer closing multiple Arizona stores

A national discount retail store chain recently announced that it's planning to close at least eleven of its store locations in Arizona. Read on to learn more.

Photo by ivanastar/Getty Images Signature/Canva Pro license

Recently, the national discount store chain Tuesday Morning announced that it would be closing more than 260 of its store locations across the country, including at least eleven stores in Arizona.

Tuesday Morning is a discount retail chain known for offering low prices on a range of products, including home decor, craft supplies, furniture, personal care items, toys, and more.

You can view the full list of Tuesday Morning store closures here on the company's website. However, here is the list of locations that are expected to close soon in Arizona:

Scottsdale location at Sonora Village

Tempe location at McClintock Fountains Shopping Center

Phoenix location at Bell Towne Plaza

Phoenix location at Village Square II

Tucson location at Ventana Village

Tucson location at Wilmot Plaza

Peoria location at Lake Pleasant Towne Center

Avondale location at Gateway Village

Glendale location at Arrowhead Plaza

Chandler location at Las Tiendas Village

Mesa location at Mesa Pavilions

All of the stores marked for closure are currently holding "store closing sales" to liquidate merchandise. Specific closure dates have not been provided yet on the company's website, but it is expected that the individual stores will close once a critical amount of inventory has been sold.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.