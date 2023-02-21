Major retailer opens new store location in South Carolina

A large national retail store chain recently opened another new store location in South Carolina. Read on to learn more.

Photo by dlewis33/Getty Images Signature/Canva Pro license

On Friday, February 17, 2023, the major retail store chain REI, which specializes in outdoor recreation equipment, celebrated the grand opening of its new South Carolina store location in Mt. Pleasant, according to local sources.

The new REI store is located at 1720 Shoremeade Road in Mt. Pleasant near IHOP, Cactus Car Wash, and the San Miquel Mexican Grill & Bar.

REI sells a wide selection of outdoor and recreational gear, from sporting goods to camping equipment and everything in between.

So far, reviews of the new REI store have been mostly positive. For example, this is what one local customer named Dr. Saleeby had to say about the new store in Mt. Pleasant in a recent Google review:

Sitting tight for some time waiting for this one to open up. We went in for the soft opening and wow. Well stocked for the first week. Super nice well trained staff. Met the two co-managers and many of the staff in the first hour we were there. Great things to come from this anchor store in the Haven at Indigo Square.

The new REI store is open Monday through Friday from 9 am to 8 pm, 9 am to 8 pm on Saturday, and 10 am to 6 pm on Sundays.

So if you happen to be in the Mt. Pleasant area, consider stopping by the new REI store location on Shoremeade Road the next time you need outdoor gear for your next adventure.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.