Popular restaurant chain opening new DC location

On Friday, March 3, 2023, the fast-growing restaurant chain Dave's Hot Chicken will be holding the grand opening event for its newest DC restaurant location, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.

The new Dave's Hot Chicken restaurant will be located at 3301 14th Street NW in Washington, DC, near Giant Food, Wells Fargo Bank, and Sticky Fingers Sweets & Eats.

Dave's Hot Chicken is known for their chicken tender meals and sandwiches that can be ordered at varying levels of heat, from "no spice" to extra hot and "reaper," which is the chain's hottest heat level, served with Dave's famous dipping sauce.

Sides include regular fries, cheese fries, mac & cheese, sliders, and kale slaw. For dessert, you can cool down your tastebuds with a creamy milkshake.

You can view their full menu here on their website.

So if you happen to be in the DC area, consider stopping by the new Dave's Hot Chicken location on 14th Street NW for their grand opening event on March 3rd.

The new Dave's Hot Chicken location will be open daily from 11 am to 10 pm.

