Washington, DC

Popular restaurant chain opening new DC location

Kristen Walters

A popular and rapidly expanding restaurant chain recently announced that they would be opening another new location in DC in early March. Read on to learn more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L4DLt_0kv5ljhs00
Photo byJoshua Resnick/Canva Pro license

On Friday, March 3, 2023, the fast-growing restaurant chain Dave's Hot Chicken will be holding the grand opening event for its newest DC restaurant location, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.

The new Dave's Hot Chicken restaurant will be located at 3301 14th Street NW in Washington, DC, near Giant Food, Wells Fargo Bank, and Sticky Fingers Sweets & Eats.

Dave's Hot Chicken is known for their chicken tender meals and sandwiches that can be ordered at varying levels of heat, from "no spice" to extra hot and "reaper," which is the chain's hottest heat level, served with Dave's famous dipping sauce.

Sides include regular fries, cheese fries, mac & cheese, sliders, and kale slaw. For dessert, you can cool down your tastebuds with a creamy milkshake.

You can view their full menu here on their website.

So if you happen to be in the DC area, consider stopping by the new Dave's Hot Chicken location on 14th Street NW for their grand opening event on March 3rd.

The new Dave's Hot Chicken location will be open daily from 11 am to 10 pm.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# food# restaurants# business# economy# grand opening

Comments / 3

Published by

Business writer covering store openings, closings, and events. Send info or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.

Pennsylvania State
71K followers

More from Kristen Walters

Swansea, MA

Major restaurant chain opens another new location in Massachusetts

A major restaurant chain recently celebrated the grand opening of its new location in Massachusetts. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 25, 2023, the national restaurant chain Burger King celebrated the grand opening of its newest Massachusetts location in Swansea, according to local reports.

Read full story
Broussard, LA

Beloved Louisiana grocery chain opens new supermarket location

A popular local grocery store chain recently opened another new supermarket location in Louisiana. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 25, 2023, the popular local grocery chain The Best Stop opened its newest Louisiana supermarket location in Broussard, according to a post on the company's Facebook page.

Read full story
Cleveland, OH

Famous food chain opens another new location in Ohio

A well-known food chain is opening another new location in Ohio this week. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, February 28, 2023, the beloved bakery chain Krispy Kreme will hold the grand opening event for its newest Ohio location in Cleveland, according to local reports.

Read full story
1 comments
Kansas City, MO

Growing restaurant chain opens first Missouri location this week

A growing restaurant chain recently opened its first location in Missouri this week. Read on to learn more. On Friday, February 24, 2023, the growing restaurant chain Halal Guys celebrated the grand opening of their newest Missouri restaurant location in Kansas City, according to local reports.

Read full story
1 comments
Nottingham, MD

Local dessert shop opens new location in Maryland and sells out during grand opening

A popular local dessert shop recently opened a new location in Maryland this week. Due to a successful grand opening day, the shop ended up selling out of donuts by the end of the day. Read on to learn more.

Read full story
Alabama State

Popular bake shop opens another new location in Alabama

A fast-growing national gourmet cookie shop recently opened another new location in Alabama. Read on to learn more. On Friday, February 10, 2023, the rapidly expanding cookie franchise Crumbl Cookies celebrated the grand opening of its newest Alabama shop in Mobile, according to an event posts on the company's Facebook page.

Read full story
4 comments
Medford, OR

Oregon furniture store going out of business after 12 years, closing sale going on now

A popular Oregon furniture store recently announced that it would be closing permanently after serving the community for over 12 years. Their store closing sale will start on Thursday.

Read full story
6 comments
Colorado State

Large discount retailer closing all Colorado store locations

A large discount retail store chain recently announced that it would be closing all sixteen of its store locations in Colorado. Read on to learn more. The national discount retail store chain Tuesday Morning recently announced that it would be closing hundreds of its store locations throughout the country, including all sixteen of its Colorado stores.

Read full story
34 comments
Houston, TX

Texas restaurant chain opening new location in Houston

A popular Texas-based restaurant chain recently announced that it would be opening another new location in Houston this week. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 25, 2023, the popular Texas-based restaurant chain Layne's Chicken Fingers will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Texas location in Houston, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.

Read full story
4 comments
Pennsylvania State

Award-winning food chain opens new location in Pennsylvania

An award-winning restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Pennsylvania this week. Read on to learn more. On Monday, February 20, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Capriotto's Sandwich Shop celebrated the grand opening of its newest Pennsylvania location in North Wales, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.

Read full story
Surprise, AZ

Popular grocery store chain opens new location in Arizona

A popular grocery store chain recently opened another new supermarket location in Arizona. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 22, 2023, the grocery store chain Fry's Marketplace celebrated the grand opening of its newest Arizona store location in Surprise, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.

Read full story
8 comments
Cape Coral, FL

Cheesy restaurant chain opens another new location in Florida

If you're a cheese lover, you may be excited to learn that a rising restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Florida this week. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 22, 2023, the "cheesy" restaurant chain I Heart Mac & Cheese celebrated the grand opening of its newest Florida location in Cape Coral, according to an event post on the restaurant's Facebook page.

Read full story
Greenville, SC

Growing restaurant chain opening new location in South Carolina

A fast-growing restaurant chain recently announced that it would be opening a new location in South Carolina this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 23, 2023, Condado Tacos will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest South Carolina location in Greenville, according to an event post on the restaurant's Facebook page.

Read full story
1 comments
Greensburg, IN

Another major store in Indiana has closed

A well-known national store chain recently closed another one of its Indiana store locations. Read on to learn more. On Monday, February 20, 2023, local sources confirmed that the national pharmacy chain Walgreens had shuttered another Indiana store location in Greensburg.

Read full story
4 comments
Draper, UT

Beloved grocery store chain opening another new location in Utah

A popular national grocery store chain recently announced that it would be opening another new location in Utah in early March. Read on to learn more. On Friday, March 3, 2023, the highly-anticipated grand opening of the new Trader Joe's grocery store in Draper will be taking place, according to the company's website.

Read full story
7 comments
Arizona State

National discount retailer closing multiple Arizona stores

A national discount retail store chain recently announced that it's planning to close at least eleven of its store locations in Arizona. Read on to learn more. Recently, the national discount store chain Tuesday Morning announced that it would be closing more than 260 of its store locations across the country, including at least eleven stores in Arizona.

Read full story
12 comments
Mount Pleasant, SC

Major retailer opens new store location in South Carolina

A large national retail store chain recently opened another new store location in South Carolina. Read on to learn more. On Friday, February 17, 2023, the major retail store chain REI, which specializes in outdoor recreation equipment, celebrated the grand opening of its new South Carolina store location in Mt. Pleasant, according to local sources.

Read full story
3 comments
New Braunfels, TX

Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in New Braunfels

A popular restaurant chain is opening a new location in New Braunfels early next month. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, March 1, 2023, the fast-growing restaurant chain Torchy's Tacos is celebrating the grand opening of its new Texas location in New Braunfels, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.

Read full story
1 comments
Englewood, OH

Popular restaurant chain opens new location in Ohio

A leading food chain recently celebrated the grand opening of its new location in Ohio. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, February 21, 2023, the popular coffee and breakfast chain Dunkin' held a grand opening event for its new Ohio location in Englewood, according to local reports.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy