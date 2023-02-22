Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in New Braunfels

A popular restaurant chain is opening a new location in New Braunfels early next month. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Raul Rodriguez/Getty Images/Canva Pro license

On Wednesday, March 1, 2023, the fast-growing restaurant chain Torchy's Tacos is celebrating the grand opening of its new Texas location in New Braunfels, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.

The new Torchy's Tacos restaurant will be located at 229 FM306 in New Braunfels near Valvoline Instant Oil Change, Freebirds World Burrito, and the Comal Crawfish Company.

The grand opening event is scheduled to start at 10 am on March 1st.

Torchy's Tacos has some fun giveaways planned for their grand opening event. For example, the first 100 guests will get free limited edition t-shirts which will give them access to free queso for a year at the new restaurant.

You can learn more about the grand opening event and giveaways here on the restaurant's Facebook page.

In addition to the grand opening event, Torchy's Tacos will also be hosting a Community Preview Party on Monday, February 27, from 6 pm to 9 pm, where they will be handing out free tacos, chips, dip, swag, and more.

So if you happen to be in the New Braunfels area, consider stopping by the new Torchy's Tacos for their grand opening on March 1st or the Community Preview Party on February 27th.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.