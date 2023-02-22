Popular restaurant chain opens new location in Ohio

A leading food chain recently celebrated the grand opening of its new location in Ohio. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Alice Pasqual on Unsplash

On Tuesday, February 21, 2023, the popular coffee and breakfast chain Dunkin' held a grand opening event for its new Ohio location in Englewood, according to local reports.

The new Dunkin, which had its "soft opening" in late December, is located at 849 S. Main Street in Englewood near The UPS Store, Tim Hortons, and Bolts Sports Cafe.

Dunkin' is known for its coffee, donuts, and breakfast sandwiches. However, the popular food chain also serves snacks, wraps, bagels, muffins, and more.

You can see their full menu here on their website.

So far feedback from local patrons has been mostly positive with a few critical reviews. For example, this is what one local customer named Tanya had to say about the new Dunkin' location in a recent Google review:

Amazing service since they opened. I get there super early on my way to work and they are always smiling and extremely nice! Keep up the great work and Welcome to Englewood!!

So if you happen to be in the Englewood area, consider stopping by the new Dunkin location on S. Main Street the next time you need to grab a coffee or a quick bite to eat.

The new Dunkin' location in Englewood is open daily from 5 am to 8 pm.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.