Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new Colorado location

On Tuesday, March 14, 2023, the trending fast-casual restaurant chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Colorado restaurant location in Denver, according to an event posting on the restaurant's Facebook page.

The new Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers restaurant will be located at 4517 Central Park Boulevard in Denver near the Drury Inn & Suites.

Raising Cane's is best known for their crisp chicken fingers and combo meals, which come with Texas toast, coleslaw, fries, Cane's dipping sauce, and a fountain drink.

If you happen to be one of the first hundred customers on opening day to order a Cane's combo meal, you'll also get a free custom t-shirt.

The new location will also be collecting raffle entries from 8:30 - 9:30 am on opening day. At 9:30 am, twenty names will be drawn, and the winners will get "free Cane's for a year."

You can learn more about their grand opening event and giveaways here on their Facebook page.

So if you happen to be in the Denver area, consider stopping by the new Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers location on Central Park Boulevard for their grand opening event on March 15th.

