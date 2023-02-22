Popular cookie shop opens another new location in Indiana

A popular and fast-growing gourmet cookie chain recently opened another new store location in Indiana. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Crumbl Cookies Media Kit

On Friday, February 10, 2023, the rapidly expanding cookie brand Crumbl Cookies celebrated the grand opening of its newest Indiana store location in South Bend, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.

The new Crumbl Cookies is located at 1290 E. Ireland Road in South Bend near Panera Bread, Mattress Firm, Sally Beauty, and Target.

Crumbl Cookies is a popular national bakery chain that specializes in gourmet cookies. Each week they change up their menu, so there are always new flavors to try.

You can see this week's cookie flavors here on their website.

So far, the new Crumbl location has received a number of positive reviews from local patrons. For example, this is what one local customer named Kristin had to say about the new Crumbl location in South Bend in a recent Google review:

Great store, great location, great parking!! I was also fortunate to meet the wife of the couple who owns it, bc she was right there working with the team and she is kind and welcoming!

5 STARS ALL AROUND!!!

So if you happen to be in the South Bend area, consider stopping by the new Crumbl Cookies location on Ireland Road the next time you want to treat yourself or someone special to something sweet.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.