Major grocery store chain opens new location in Montana

On Saturday, February 18, 2023, the popular grocery store chain Albertsons celebrated the grand opening of their newest Montana store in Billings, according to local sources.

The new Albertsons grocery store is located at 5317 Grand Avenue in Billings near the Billings Fire Department, Back 9 Lounge, and the Diamond X Beer Co.

In addition to offering a wide selection of fresh produce and pantry items, this Albertsons location also has a pharmacy, bakery, deli, beer, wine, and spirits. They also offer curbside pickup.

So far, feedback from local customers has been overwhelmingly positive. For example, this is what one local shopper named Kayden had to say about the new Albertsons grocery store in Billings in a recent Google review:

The Produce department looks immaculate as well as the rest of the store, they had a soft open 02/17/23 excited to see more Albertsons in Billings. The store is huge.

So if you happen to be in the Billings area, consider stopping by the new Albertsons grocery store on Grand Avenue the next time you need to restock your refrigerator or pantry.

This Albertsons grocery store location is open daily from 6 am to 10 pm.

