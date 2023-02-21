Historic restaurant chain opening another location in Michigan

A historic restaurant chain that got its start in Michigan in 1946 recently announced that it would be opening another new location in Michigan in early March. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Nevena Ristic/Getty Images Signature/Canva Pro license

On Monday, March 6, 2023, the popular Michigan-based pizza chain Buddy's Pizza will open its newest Michigan location in Walker, according to local reports.

The Buddy's Pizza chain currently has over twenty-one locations throughout the state. However, this new location will be located at 3597 Alpine Avenue NW in Walker near Batteries Plus Bulbs, Belle Tire, and the Marathon Gas station.

Buddy's Pizza has been serving Detroit-style pizza since 1946, when the first location opened in Detroit. Back then, their pizzas were baked in square steel pans that were borrowed from local automotive plants.

According to Buddy's website, they were the first restaurant to make square pizzas in the country. It's a tradition that they've kept to this day.

Buddy's Pizza offers a wide selection of pizzas, from create-your-own to specialty pizzas like the Meat Deluxe, Detroit Zoo, Motown Museum, or the BBQ Conant. Buddy's also serves pasta, salads, homestyle soups, and starters.

You can see their full menu here on their website.

So if you happen to be in the Walker area, consider stopping by the new Buddy's Pizza location on Alpine Avenue for their grand opening celebration on March 6th.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.