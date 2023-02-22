Leading cookie chain opens another new location in Virginia

A popular food chain recently opened another new location in Virginia. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Crumbl Cookies Media Kit

On Friday, February 10, 2023, the popular gourmet cookie chain Crumbl Cookies opened its newest Virginia location in Fairfax, according to an event posting on the company's Facebook page.

The new Crumbl Cookies shop is located at 13075 Fair Lakes Shopping Center in Fairfax near Tony's NY Pizza, Kiwi Academy, and Homegoods.

Crumbl Cookies offers a rotating menu of gourmet cookie flavors like Classic Pink Sugar, Chocolate Peanut Butter Chip, Neapolitan, Birthday Cake, Vanilla Glaze topped with Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal and Milk Chocolate Chip.

Crumbl's menu changes weekly, so there are always new flavors to try.

So far, feedback on the new Crumbl location from local customers has been mostly positive. For example, this is what one local patron named Carmen had to say about the new Crumbl Cookies location in Fairfax in a recent Google review:

We visited this morning, bright eye and bushy tail I may add at 8AM! All staff greeted us upon entry! And one person even opened the door! We enjoyed the morning energy and warm chocolate chip cookie! Thank you!

So if you happen to be in the Fairfax area, consider stopping by the new Crumbl Cookie location at the Fair Lakes Shopping Center the next time you get a hankering for a sweet treat.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.