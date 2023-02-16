Major discount grocery store opening another new location in Virginia

A major discount grocery store chain recently announced that it would be opening another new store location in Virginia in early March. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Imants Kaziļuns on Unsplash

On Thursday, March 2, 2023, the popular discount grocery store Aldi will be hosting a grand opening event for its newest Virginia supermarket location in Alexandria, according to the company's website.

The new Aldi store will be located at 6218 N. Kings Highway in Alexandria near Advance Auto Parts, Central Supermercado, and the Haymi Kitchen & Ethiopian Grocery.

Even though the grand opening event isn't until March 2nd, this new Aldi location will be open to the public on March 1st for a "sneak peek," according to the company's website.

This new Aldi location has some fun giveaways planned for its grand opening. For example, the first 100 customers on March 2nd will receive an Aldi gift card worth up to $100 to spend in the store. They will also be holding a raffle for a $500 gift card and more.

You can learn more about their grand opening event here on their website.

Aldi is known for its wide selection of affordable products like produce, dairy, and meat, as well as specialty items like international groceries, organic foods, and vegan-friendly options. They also sell household essentials, personal care products, pet supplies, and more and competitive prices, making it a favorite shopping destination for many budget-conscious shoppers.

So if you happen to be in the Alexandria area, consider stopping by the new Aldi store on N. Kings Highway for their grand opening event on March 2nd.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.