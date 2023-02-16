Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new Illinois location

A popular restaurant chain is opening another new location in Illinois this month. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Joshua Resnick/Canva Pro license

On Tuesday, February 28, 2023, the fast-growing food chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will be hosting the grand opening event for its newest Illinois restaurant location in Champaign, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.

The new Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers restaurant will be located at 411 E. Green Street in Champaign near the Potbelly sandwich shop, Walgreens, and Burrito King Mexican Grill.

Raising Cane's is known for their chicken finger combo meals, which include breaded chicken tenders, crinkle-cut fries, coleslaw, Texas toast, Cane's dipping sauce, and a fountain drink. You can view their full menu here on their website.

This new Raising Cane's location also has some fun giveaways planned for their grand opening event. For example, according to the company's Facebook post, 20 people will be picked to win free food for an entire year. You can enter the raffle between 8 am and 9 am at the new location. Winners will be chosen at 9:30 am.

You can learn more about their grand opening event giveaways here on their Facebook page.

So if you happen to be in the Champaign area, consider stopping by the new Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers location on E. Green Street for their grand opening event on February 28th.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.