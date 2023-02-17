Popular food chain opens new Kentucky location

A popular gourmet cookie shop recently opened another new location in Kentucky. Read on to learn more.

On Friday, February 10, 2023, the fast-growing gourmet cookie chain Crumbl Cookies opened its newest Kentucky location in Richmond, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.

The new Crumbl Cookies is located at 2073 Lantern Ridge Drive in Richmond near Chick-fil-A, IHOP, and Olive Garden.

The Crumbl Cookie chain is unique because it offers a rotating menu of flavors that changes each week, so there's always something new to try. You can always see their current weekly menu here on their website.

So far, feedback on the new Crumbl Cookies location has been mixed but mostly positive. For example, this is what one local customer named Aubrie had to say about the new gourmet cookie shop in a recent Google review:

Absolutely amazing! I am so excited to keep coming here! Cookies were so good! Staff was so incredibly friendly, they even showed the cookies before handing them to me to make sure I thought they looked good!

So if you happen to be in the Richmond area, consider stopping by the new Crumble Cookies location on Lantern Ridge Drive the next time you want to treat yourself to a gourmet cookie or pick up a sweet treat from someone special.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.