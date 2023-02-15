Famous restaurant chain opening new Utah location this week

A popular restaurant chain with thousands of locations throughout the country recently announced that it would be opening another new restaurant location in Utah this week. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Joshua Resnick/Canva Pro license

On Thursday, February 16, 2023, the famous food chain Chick-fil-A will be opening its newest Utah restaurant location in Saratoga Springs, according to the company's website.

The new Chick-fil-A restaurant will be located at 931 N. Redwood Road in Saratoga Springs near Apollo Burger, Jersey Mike's Subs, and the Chipotle Mexican Restaurant.

Chick-fil-A is best known for its crispy breaded chicken sandwiches and waffle fries. However, they also served grilled chicken sandwiches, nuggets, salads, and wraps.

In addition to their lunch and dinner menu, the popular restaurant chain also serves breakfast options such as their Spicy Chicken Biscuit and Hash Brown Scramble Burrito. They also have mac and cheese, fruit cups, salads, and soups for sides.

You can view their full menu here on their website.

Chick-fil-A also offers delivery and catering for parties and events.

So if you happen to be in the Saratoga Springs area, consider stopping by the newest Chick-fil-A location on N. Redwood Road the next time you're craving a chicken sandwich, waffle fries, or milkshake.

This new Chick-fil-A location in Saratoga Springs will be open Monday through Saturday from 6:30 am to 10 pm, according to the company's website.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.