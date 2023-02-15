Major discount grocery store chain opening new Florida store

If you've been looking for more ways to save money on your grocery bills, you may be interested to learn that a major discount grocery store chain recently announced that they would be opening another new location in Florida next week. Read on to learn more.

Photo by YinYang/Getty Images Signature/Canva Pro license

According to the company's website, the discount grocery store chain Aldi will be opening a new Florida store location in Callaway on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

The new Aldi discount grocery store will be located at 5500 E. 7th Street in Callaway near Walmart, Whataburger, and the New Foundation Church.

Aldi is known for its low prices and wide selection of store-brand items. It's a great place to shop for groceries because you can typically get quality food at a lower cost than many other grocery stores.

The new Aldi store in Callaway has some fun giveaways planned for their grand opening event. For example, the first one hundred guests in the store will receive a gift card that could be worth up to $100. They will also be handing out free shopping totes. There will also be a raffle from February 23-26 for a $500 Aldi gift card that you can enter by visiting the store.

So if you happen to be in the Callaway area, consider stopping by the new Aldi discount grocery store on February 23rd for their grand opening event.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.