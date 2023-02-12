Fast-growing food chain opens new location in Wisconsin

A popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Wisconsin. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Joshua Resnick/Canva Pro license

On Friday, February 10, 2023, the fast-growing food chain Dave's Hot Chicken celebrated the grand opening of its newest Wisconsin location in Kenosha, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.

The new Dave's Hot Chicken restaurant is located at 6610 Green Bay Road in Kenosha near the Lowe's Home Improvement store, Danny's Cafe, and Qdoba Mexican Eats.

Dave's Hot Chicken is a popular restaurant that serves up delectable spicy fried chicken.

You can see their full menu here on their website.

So far, feedback from local customers has been mostly positive. For example, this is what one local patron named Nia had to say about the new Dave's Hot Chicken location in Kenosha in a recent Google review:

YUM! Day three and they didn't miss a beat! You would never know they just opened, smooth process and delicious food and customer service. HIGHLY RECOMMEND 👏👏👏

Another local customer named Jon said this about the new Dave's Hot Chicken location in another recent Google review:

First time trying, that was really good!!! Portions were huge! Can’t wait to go back.

So if you happen to be in the Kenosha area, consider stopping by the new Dave's Hot Chicken location on Green Bay Road to give their spicy chicken tenders a try.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.