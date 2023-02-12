Popular cookie shop opens new Ohio location in time for Valentine's Day

If you've been looking for the perfect Valentine's Day gift for the dessert lover in your life, you may be interested to learn that a popular gourmet cookie shop recently opened another new location in Ohio that might just fit the bill. Read on to learn more.

Photo by irynamelnykphotos/Canva Pro license

On Friday, February 3, 2023, the popular gourmet cookie chain Crumbl Cookies celebrated the grand opening of its newest Ohio location in Medina, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.

The new Crumble Cookies shop is located at 1126 N. Court Street in Medina near Orangetheory Fitness and Pet Supplies Plus.

Crumbl Cookies is a fast-growing dessert chain that specializes in gourmet cookies. What makes them unique is that they offer a rotating menu of cookie flavors that changes each week. You can always see their weekly flavor menu here on their website.

In addition to its in-store service, Crumbl Cookies offers delivery, catering, and shipping, making them a great Valentine's Day gift option for dessert lover in your life. They even have a weekly subscription program if you'd like to have the latest flavors sent directly to your home or office.

So if you happen to be in the Medina area, consider stopping by the new Crumbl Cookies location on N. Court Street to check them out for yourself.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.