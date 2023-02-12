Large discount retail chain opens new Minnesota store

A large discount retail store recently opened another new location in Minnesota. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Slobo/Getty Images Signature/Canva Pro license

On Saturday, February 11, 2023, the discount retailer Big Lots! celebrated the grand opening event for its newest Minnesota store location in Albert Lea, according to local reports.

The new Big Lots! store is located at 2614 Bridge Avenue in Albert Lea near the Mall Cinema 7 Theatre and the CCF Bank.

Big Lots! is a discount retailer that sells a wide variety of products at discounted prices. From home decor and furniture to clothing, toys, pet supplies, and groceries, Big Lots! has something for almost everyone. They also offer seasonal items like holiday decorations and garden supplies.

So far, reviews from local customers have been mixed but mostly positive. For example, this is what one local shopper named Frank had to say about the new Big Lots! store in Albert Lea in a recent Google review:

Clean store its like a miniature shopko with a wide variety of products to buy. Friendly staff.

So if you happen to be in the Albert Lea area, consider stopping by the new Big Lots! discount store on Bridge Avenue the next time you want to find great deals on household essentials, snacks, pet supplies, and more.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.