Major store chain announces grand opening for new Kentucky store

A major store chain recently announced that it would be celebrating the grand opening of its new Kentucky store location next week. Read on to learn more.

Photo by fstop123/Getty Images Signature/Canva Pro license

On Wednesday, February 15, 2023, the popular book retail store chain Barnes & Noble will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Kentucky store location in Louisville, according to local reports.

The new Barnes & Noble store will be located at 4330 Summit Plaza Drive in Louisville near Ann's Hallmark Shop, Total Wine & More, and Bath & Body Works.

The grand opening event is scheduled to start at 10 am and will feature a book signing by "Half-Blown Rose" author Leesa Cross-Smith.

According to local sources, the store previously occupied the retail space at 4100 Summit Plaza Drive for over 22 years. However, when the lease on that location ended, the famous bookstore chain decided to relocate to its new store location and implement a different layout and design that is more updated and modern than the former location.

So if you happen to be in the Louisville area, be sure to mark your calendar for February 15th and consider stopping by Barnes & Noble's grand opening event. Or stop in the next time you're in the market for a great new book to read.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.