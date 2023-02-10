Another gigantic retail superstore closing in Illinois

A major retail superstore and food chain recently announced they would be closing another store location in Illinois early next month, according to local sources. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Alex Bascuas/Canva Pro license

A local news outlet has confirmed that the massive retail chain Walmart will be closing another one of its superstore locations in Plainfield next month.

The affected Walmart Supercenter is located at 12690 Illinois Route 59 in Plainfield near Red Robin, Panera Bread, and the Honey Jam Cafe.

Local sources were able to confirm that this location will be closing on March 10, 2023. They reported that the cause of the impending closure was due mainly to poor "financial performance."

There's no denying the importance of Walmart to many members of the Plainfield community. The store provides an array of groceries, personal care, and household essentials at reasonable prices, as well as prescription medications filled at its pharmacy. Furthermore, it provides employment for many people in the area.

The upcoming closure of the Plainfield Walmart is unlikely to be met with positivity. As the closure approaches, local residents may find themselves scrambling to find new places to shop, work, and obtain necessary prescriptions. The news will undoubtedly bring disappointment to many who rely on this store for their daily needs.

Walmart also plans to close stores in Homewood as well their "pickup only" location in Lincolnwood. In Wisconsin, a Milwaukee Walmart store has also been marked for closure on March 10.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.