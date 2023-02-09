Major discount retailer opens new store location in Wisconsin

A major discount retail chain recently opened another new store location in Wisconsin and will be hosting a grand opening event this weekend. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Slobo/Getty Images Signature/Canva Pro license

On Saturday, February 11, 2023, the popular discount retail chain Big Lots! will be hosting a grand opening event for its newest Wisconsin store location in West Bend, according to local sources.

The new Big Lots! store is located at 1690 S. Main Street in West Bend near Pick n' Save, HomeGoods, and Pet Supplies Plus.

According to local sources, the grand opening event is scheduled to begin at 8:45 am on Saturday morning. If you are one of the first hundred shoppers in the store on either Saturday or Sunday, you will get a mystery Big Lots! scratch-off gift card that could be worth up to $250.

In addition to fun giveaways, this local source also indicated that there would be "doorbuster offers" going on this weekend.

However, this new Big Lots! location is already open, so there's no need to wait until the weekend if you'd like to stop by and check it out now.

So far, reviews by local shoppers have been mixed. However, this is what one local customer named Johan had to say about the new Big Lots! store in West Bend in a recent Google review:

Great place, good product, great customer service, would shop again.

So if you happen to be in the West Bend area, consider stopping by the new Big Lots! store for its grand opening event this weekend.

