Large retail store opens new location in Connecticut

A popular national retail store chain recently opened another new store location in Connecticut and will be holding a grand opening event this weekend. Read on to learn more.

Photo by ivanastar/Getty Images Signature/Canva Pro license

On Saturday, the popular retail craft store chain Michaels will be hosting a grand opening event for its newest Connecticut store location in Southbury, according to local reports.

The grand opening is scheduled to start at 9 am with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and will conclude at 2 pm. During the event on Saturday, there will be fun giveaways, craft activities, demos, and more, according to this local source.

The new Michaels store is located at 100 Main Street N. in Southbury near the Stop & Shop Florist, Chipotle Mexican Grill, and Choice Pet. The store hours are Monday through Saturday from 9 am to 9 pm and 10 am to 7 pm on Sundays.

So far, the store has received positive feedback from some local shoppers. For example, this is what one local customer named Karen had to say about the new Michaels store that recently opened in Southbury in a recent Google review:

I was pleasantly surprised that this location was open. The store was beautiful and well stocked. And the employees were attentive and very helpful. I'll definitely be back!

So if you happen to be in the Southbury area, consider stopping by the new Michaels location on Main Street N. for their grand opening event this Saturday or the next time you need to stock up on craft supplies.

