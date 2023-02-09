Major national store chain closing another Iowa location

A major national store chain recently announced that it would be closing at least one of its Iowa locations early next month, according to local sources. Read on to learn more.

Photo by RobertoMontoya/Getty Images/Canva Pro license

A local news station has confirmed that the major pharmacy chain CVS will be closing one of its Iowa store locations in Des Moines next month.

The affected CVS store that has been marked for closure is located at 215 Euclid Avenue in Des Moines near the U.S. Bank and the First Class Community Credit Union.

The store is expected to close on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, according to local sources.

When the company was asked by a local news station why they had selected this store in particular for closure, they provided a non-specific response that said factors included "local market dynamics, population shifts, and a community's store density."

While the closure of this CVS store location may be inconvenient for some local residents of Des Moines, it can be especially hard on seniors and those with chronic illnesses who rely on regular visits to their local CVS for their medications or other items.

The closure of this CVS store location could also mean less access to basic health care services, such as flu shots and other vaccinations, for those in the community.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.