Milwaukee, WI

Massive retail superstore closing in Wisconsin

Kristen Walters

A massive retail and grocery superstore recently announced that it would be closing at least one of its store locations in Wisconsin next month, according to local sources. Read on to learn more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZzSSx_0kh42Bot00
Photo byAlex Bascuas/Canva Pro license

A local news station has confirmed that the retail giant Walmart will be closing one of its supercenter store locations in Milwaukee early next month.

The affected Walmart Supercenter is located at 10330 W. Silver Spring Drive in Milwaukee inside the Timmerman Plaza.

WISN 12 was able to confirm that this Walmart location in Milwaukee would be closing on Friday, March 10, 2023, but they did not provide a specific reason for the closure.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel also confirmed the Walmart closure but did not know why the company had decided to close this location either, especially since it plays such an important role in the local community.

Many people in the area rely on Walmart to buy groceries, including fresh produce items, at reasonable prices. Others routinely get their prescriptions medications filled at the Walmart pharmacy. Not to mention all of the employees who rely on this Walmart location for a paycheck.

When this Walmart location closes next month, many local residents will be forced to find alternative places to shop, work, and get essential prescriptions filled. The news of this closure will likely be very disappointing to the many people in Milwaukee's northwest side who relied on the store for basic necessities over the years.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area.

