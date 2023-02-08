Huge store chain opening another Florida location

A major store chain with more than 990 locations, mostly along the East Coast, is opening another new location in Florida this week. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Juanmonino/Getty Images Signature/Canva Pro license

On Thursday, February 9, 2023, the popular convenience store and fueling station chain Wawa will be opening a new Florida location in West Palm Beach, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.

The new West Palm Beach Wawa store will be located at 2370 45th Street near Burger King, Pronto Pizza, and the Park Plaza shopping center.

The grand opening event is scheduled to kick off at 8 am on Thursday. Wawa's beloved mascot, "Wally Goose," will be in attendance, and the first 100 guests to enter the store will get a free limited-edition t-shirt. There will also be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 am.

You can learn more about Wawa's grand opening event in West Palm Beach on their Facebook page.

Wawa offers fresh food options such as sandwiches, wraps, and hoagies. The chain also serves delicious coffee, smoothies, and an array of snacks.

So if you happen to be in the West Palm Beach area, consider stopping by the new Wawa location on 45th Street for their grand opening or the next time you need fuel up or grab a quick bite to eat.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.