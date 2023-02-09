Rising restaurant chain opening new location in Arizona

A popular restaurant chain recently announced that it would be opening another new location in Arizona next week. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Joshua Resnick/Canva Pro license

On Tuesday, February 14, 2023, the popular and fast-growing restaurant chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will be opening its newest Arizona location in Chandler, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.

The new Raising Cane's restaurant will be located at 1877 N. Arizona Avenue in Chandler behind AMF Chandler Lanes near Empire Rental and the Lotus Spa.

The new restaurant in Chandler will be hosting some fun giveaways during its grand opening event. For example, from 7:30 am to 8:30 am, guests can enter a contest to win free food from Raising Cane's for an entire year. Twenty winners will be chosen during a drawing at 8:30 am.

Additionally, if you are one of the first 100 people to purchase a chicken finger combo or sandwich combo meal on grand opening day, you'll get a custom Raising Cane's t-shirt.

You can learn more about their grand opening event here on their Facebook page or check out their full menu here on their website.

So if you happen to be in the Chandler area, consider stopping by the new Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers location on N. Arizona Avenue for their grand opening next week.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.