National store chain closing another Illinois location

A popular national store chain recently announced that it would be closing another one of its store locations in Illinois early next month. Read on to learn more.

Photo by WendellandCarolyn/Getty Images Signature/Canva Pro license

The Daily Herald recently confirmed that the Best Buy store in Algonquin would be closing permanently early next month.

The affected Best Buy store is located at 1561 S. Randall Road in Algonquin near LongHorn Steakhouse, Golden Corral, and the La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries.

According to the Daily Herald, the Algonquin Best Buy store is expected to close on March 4, 2023. They reported that the reason provided for the closure was due to the company's decision not to renew its lease.

For years, this Best Buy store has been a cornerstone of Algonquin's retail shopping scene - providing residents with convenient access to a wide variety of electronics, appliances, and accessories. The store was a hub for those looking to purchase the latest gadgets and technology.

While it's becoming more and more common for shoppers to buy electronics and appliances online, it's always sad to see a major retail store like Best Buy leave the community.

The next closest Best Buy store is located in Crystal Lake on Route 14.

Best Buy has also marked several other stores throughout the country for closure on March 4th, 2023, including locations in California, Tennessee, Minnesota, and Missouri.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.