Growing discount retailer opening new store in Alabama

A discount retail store chain that has been rapidly expanding in recent years just announced that it would be opening another new store location in Alabama early next month. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Tomeng/Getty Images Signature/Canva Pro license

On Wednesday, March 1, 2023, the growing discount retail store chain Ollie's Bargain Outlet will be opening its newest Alabama store location in Jasper at 9 am, according to the company's website.

The new Ollie's Bargain Outlet will be located at 1200 US Highway 78 W in Jasper near Marvin's Hardware Store and Big Lots discount store.

From household items to apparel, Ollie's Bargain Outlet provides shoppers with unbeatable discounts on top-brand items and closeout merchandise.

With savings of up to 70% off the regular retail price, budget-conscious shoppers will likely flock to this discount retailer for a great shopping experience. Ollie's truly has something for everyone, making it a great option for those looking to get the best value for their money.

You can save even more at Ollie's by checking out their weekly flyer on their website.

So if you happen to be in the Jasper area, consider stopping by the new Ollie's Bargain Outlet on Highway 78 W when it opens early next month.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet is also opening another new store location in Decatur on Beltline Road on February 8, 2023.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.