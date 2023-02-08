Popular food chain opening another new location in Utah

A rapidly expanding restaurant chain recently announced that it would be opening another new location in Utah next week. Read on to learn more.

Photo by VeselovaElena/Getty Images/Canva Pro license

On Tuesday, February 14, 2023, the popular food chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will be opening its newest Utah restaurant location in Sandy, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.

The new Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers restaurant will be located at 10986 State Street in Sandy near Shake Shack, Harbor Frieght, and the Mark Miller Subaru car dealership.

The new Raising Cane's location in Sandy will have some fun giveaways available during its grand opening event. For example, customers can enter a raffle between 8:30 and 9:30 am on opening day for a chance to win free Raising Cane's food for a year. Twenty winners will be chosen. The drawing will take place at 9:30 am, according to the restaurant's Facebook post.

The restaurant will also be giving away free custom t-shirts to the first one hundred guests who order a combo meal on opening day.

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers is a popular fast-food chain that specializes in its signature chicken tenders. You can view their full menu here on their website.

So if you happen to be in the Sandy area, consider stopping by the brand new Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers location on State Street to help them celebrate their grand opening next week.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.