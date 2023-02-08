Popular Ohio grocery store closing this month

A popular grocery store chain recently announced that it would be closing another one of its Ohio store locations this month. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Martijn Baudoin on Unsplash

On Wednesday, February 7, 2023, local source Cleveland.com confirmed that the Earth Fare grocery store in Fairview Park would be closing once again.

The affected Earth Fare grocery store is located at 3450 Westgate Mall Drive in Fairview Park near Charley's Cheesesteaks and Wings, Famous Footwear, and The Original Pancake House.

A post on the grocery store's Facebook page stated that starting on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, they will offer 25% off most products throughout the store. Alcohol, gift cards, and sushi are excluded from the sale.

According to the store's closing announcement on Facebook, they made the decision to close the store again due to a "changing economy and differing market conditions [that] make keeping [their] doors open unsustainable."

Unfortunately, this isn't the first time this store location has closed in recent history. In 2020 the Fairview Park store closed temporarily and filed for bankruptcy. It reopened on July 27, 2022.

One local customer named Diana expressed her disappointment and frustration with the store's impending closure in a recent Google review:

One local customer named Diana expresse her disappointment and frustration with the store's impending closure in a recent Google review: pointed.

What are your thoughts about this?

Let us know in the comments.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.