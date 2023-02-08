Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Florida this week

A famous restaurant chain with thousands of locations throughout the country is opening another new location in Florida this week. Read on to learn more.

On Thursday, February 9, 2023, the popular food chain Chick-fil-A will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Florida restaurant location in Bartow, according to the company's website.

The new Chick-fil-A restaurant will be located at 475 E. Van Fleet Drive in Bartow near the Lowe's Home Improvement Store, Aldi, and Pizza Hut.

This new Chick-fil-A location will be open Monday through Saturday from 6:30 am to 10 pm, according to its website. Chick-fil-A restaurants are not open on Sundays.

Chick-fil-A is a popular fast-food chain in the US. It is renowned for its delicious chicken sandwiches and tenders, waffle fries, charming hospitality, and friendly customer service. Some of their most popular menu items include the original Chicken Sandwich, Spicy Deluxe Sandwich, Grilled Nuggets, and Cool Wrap.

You can view their full menu here on their website.

Chick-fil-A also offers catering for all kinds of parties or events, from birthdays to family gatherings, making it an ideal choice for any occasion.

So if you happen to be in the Bartow area, consider stopping by the new Chick-fil-A restaurant location on E. Van Fleet Drive the next time your in the mood for chicken sandwich, waffle fries, or shake.

