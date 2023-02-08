Major restaurant chain opening another new location in Iowa

A major restaurant chain recently announced that it would be opening another new location in Iowa early next month. Read on to learn more.

Photo by AnnapolisStudios/Getty Images/Canva Pro license

On Tuesday, March 7, 2023, the popular food chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Iowa restaurant location in Cedar Rapids, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.

The new Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will be located at 230 Collins Road NE in Cedar Rapids near The Fun Station and the Milestone Corporation.

Raising Cane's is known for their famous chicken finger combo meals that include crinkle-cut French fries, cole slaw, Texas toast, a side of "Cane's Sause," and your choice of drink. If you prefer to eat your chicken fingers on a bun, you can also order "The Sandwich Combo."

You can view their full menu here on their website.

If you need food for a larger crowd, such as a party or special event, Raising Cane's offers "Tailgate" platters with 25-100 chicken fingers and a side of their famous dipping sauce.

So if you happen to be in the Cedar Rapids area, mark your calendar for March 7th and consider stopping by the new Raising Canes Chicken Fingers restaurant on Collins Road for their grand opening event.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.