Huge store chain opening another new Virginia location

A major store chain with hundreds of locations throughout the country recently announced that it would be opening another new location in Virginia this week. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Franki Chamaki on Unsplash

On Thursday, February 9, 2023, the popular food and fuel store chain Wawa will be opening its newest Virginia location in Stafford, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.

The new Wawa will be located at 3099 Richmond Highway in Stafford near the Aquia Pines Camp Resort and St. William of York Catholic Church.

With over 950 locations along the East Coast, Wawa has grown in popularity over the years, mostly due to its extensive selection of food items and accessible fueling stations.

From its fresh food selections and friendly environment, there's something for almost everyone at Wawa. Some of their more popular food items include freshly brewed coffee, hoagies, breakfast sandwiches, salads, and ice cream.

You can see their full menu here on their website.

So, if you happen to be in the Stafford area, consider stopping by the new Wawa on Richmond Highway the next time you need to grab a coffee and a quick bite to eat or fuel up your vehicle.

Wawa currently has locations in Virginia, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Florida, and DC.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.