Another major retail store closing in Temecula

A major retail store chain recently announced that it would be closing another one of its California store locations in Temecula. Read on to learn more.

Photo by RonTech2000/Getty Images Signature/Canva Pro license

Local sources recently confirmed that the Best Buy store in Temecula would be closing permanently next month.

The affected Best Buy store is located at 32937 US Highway 79 in Temecula near the Magnolia electonics store and Fitness 19.

Local sources confirmed that signage placed in the front of the store stated that this location would be closing on March 4, 2023, and directed customers to shop at one of their nearby locations in Murrieta or Menifee.

Unfortunately, this is not the only Best Buy store that will be closing in early March. The retail chain also plans to shutter several locations in Tennessee, at least one in Illinois, Minnesota, and Missouri on or around March 4th.

Local reports also indicated that employees of the Temecula Best Buy location might have the option to transfer to other nearby store locations. The closest Best Buy to Temecula is about 11 miles away in Murrieta, which is about a 20-minute drive. However, if any employees rely on public transportation, a transfer might not be practical due to commute time.

While many shoppers are choosing to shop online these days for electronics and appliances, it is always sad to see a major retail store like Best Buy leave the community.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.