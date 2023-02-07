Famous food chain opening another new location in North Carolina

A famous food chain with more than 2,600 restaurant locations across the country is opening another new location this week in North Carolina. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Mphillips007/Getty Images Signature/Canva Pro license

On Thursday, February 9, 2023, the popular and fast-growing restaurant chain Chick-fil-A will be opening its newest North Carolina location in King, according to the company's website.

The new Chick-Fil-A restaurant will be located at 549 S. Main Street in King near Wisteria Coffee and Stokes Tire & Automotive.

Chick-fil-a is known for its breaded or grilled chicken sandwiches, waffle fries, and milkshakes. The restaurant chain has become a staple of the fast-casual dining scene, offering up classic menu items like their original Chicken Sandwich, Spicy Deluxe Sandwich, and Grilled Chicken Sandwich.

They also have wraps, salads, and sides on the menu.

In addition to lunch and dinner meals, Chick-fil-A also offers a selection of breakfast options like the Chicken Biscuit, Egg White Grill, Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit, and Hash Brown Scramble Burrito.

You can see their full menu here on their website.

The new Chick-fil-a location in King will be open Monday through Saturday from 6 am to 9 pm, according to their website.

So if you happen to be in the King area, consider stopping by the new Chick-fil-A location on S. Main Street when it opens later this week.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.