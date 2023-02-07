Highly anticipated grocery store opening in Massachusetts

A highly anticipated grocery store is hosting its grand opening event in Massachusetts this weekend. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Barabozdemir/Getty Images Signature/Canva Pro license

This weekend, Mom's Organic Market will be opening its first Massachusetts store location in Burlington, according to the company's website.

Mom's Organic Market is located at 34 Cambridge Street in Burlington near Michaels and Target in the Burlington Crossroads shopping center.

The grand opening event will run from February 10-12, according to the store's website.

According to local sources, shoppers can expect giveaways, free samples, and demos at the event, as well as a 20 percent off coupon for grocery orders of $50 or more that are purchased during the grand opening weekend.

Mom's Organic Market aims to offer the highest quality organic produce. They also prioritize animal welfare when choosing which meat, poultry, and seafood products to stock their stores with.

In addition, they also offer a wide selection of bulk foods like grains, beans, lentils, nuts, baking ingredients, and more. Shoppers are encouraged to bring their own containers and buy in bulk as it cuts down on waste from excess packaging and typically costs less for the consumer.

Mom's Organic Market currently has store locations in Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, DC, and now Massachusetts, with the addition of the Burlington store. Consider stopping by to check out out this weekend if you're in the area.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.