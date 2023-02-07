Popular food chain opens new location in Arizona

A popular food chain recently opened another new location in Arizona. Read on to learn more.

Photo by PR Image Factory/Canva Pro license

On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, the fast-casual food chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers held the grand opening event for its newest Arizona restaurant location in Mesa, according to an event post on its Facebook page.

The new Raising Cane's restaurant is located at 1250 S. Alma School Road in Mesa.

So far, feedback from local customers has been mostly positive. For example, this is what one local patron named Izzy had to say about the new Raising Cane's location in Mesa in a recent Google review:

Always the freshest food, cooked to order, hot, great customer service, smiling faces, and they always ask to do surveys! I’ve seen/met a few people who have one the year of free Cane’s! So I fill them out, just so I can win.

Another local patron named Joe shared their experience at the new Raising Cane's location in another recent Google review:

I was skeptical, first time trying. Love the batter for the strips, almost like KFC, very tasty and juicy. We'll come back, awesome lemonade.

So if you happen to be in the Mesa area, consider stopping by the new Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers location on S. Alma School Road the next time you're in the mood for a delicious chicken finger meal.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.